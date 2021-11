After a bit of debate, the House has voted 67-3 in favor of HB 417, to require that adverse consequences from employer-required vaccinations be covered by workers compensation. The three "no" votes were from Reps. Toone, Mathias and Wood; Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who had expressed concerns about the proposal in committee, said she'd decided to support the bill and voted yes.

