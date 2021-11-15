ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: A powder hound’s ode to ski bums — and a warning of the cliff ahead

By Maddie Oatman
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some people lucky enough to ski, the sport offers an occasional diversion, a way to spend a vacation. For others, it drives every life decision. Heather Hansman found herself in the latter category when, after graduating college in 2005, she headed to Beaver Creek, Colo., sidestepping the corporate ladder to...

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

The 29 Best Snowboarding Gifts For The Powder Hounds In Your Life

Snowboarding is a sport that's dominated by having the right (and sickest) gear. So it's perfect that the holidays occur right before snowboard season peaks (pun intended), and it’s more than appropriate to wrap up something powder-related for the snowboarder in your life. So if you’re looking to get a great gift for someone that loves snowboarding, but have no idea where to start, we have you covered. Read on for the 29 best gifts for snowboarders, from splurge-worthy tech to cool clothes and gear that any cold-weather adrenaline junkie would be excited to unwrap.
SPORTS
lonelyplanet.com

Top ski resorts in Colorado for beginners to powder hounds

The combination of champagne powder and endless blue skies, mammoth mountains and a live-to-ski ethos makes skiing in Colorado the stuff of legend. From cruisers and tree runs to back bowls and terrain parks, this is one of the country's best and most varied places to ski. And with over 30 resorts to choose from, there really is a mountain – and ski town – for every sort of vacationer.
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Winter Park Officially Opens For 2021/2022 Season

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park opened its gondolas for the first time this 2021/2022 season on Nov. 17. Last year, the resort opened in early December. (credit: CBS) The resort also unveiled its new Winter Park Resort app which, officials say, gives visitors most services, like stat tracking, ordering food and real-time lift updates, at their fingertips. One such service is the trail map. Ski season is officially here! Lifts will spin until 4pm today. Don’t forget to stop by Derailer between 11-3 for $1 @CoorsLight (while supplies last) and your chance to win some new swag! Must be 21+. See the full rules here: https://t.co/71rZuE5WlA pic.twitter.com/sOov9gOiKm — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 17, 2021 The resort says it will save more than 12,000 lbs. of paper by eliminating the trail maps. They also recognize the sentimental aspect of getting a physical map, the resort says they will still be for sale throughout the Village. “We’re making good on our commitments to the planet, our community and the next generation of mountain adventurers,” said Liz Agostin, Vice President of Marketing for Winter Park Resort. The app is free and available to all riders. The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season.
WINTER PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
CBS Denver

Fall And Winter Watering Is Important When It’s This Dry In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Do I need to water my yard when it’s this dry in Colorado during the fall and winter? If you want to ensure your trees, shrubs, perennials and grass maintain healthy root systems and thrive next spring, then the answer is yes. According to a variety of sources, including Colorado State University Extension, fall and winter watering during pro-longed dry periods will help your landscape stay healthy. Newly planted grass, trees, plants and shrubs are most susceptible to damage but established landscapes need a good drink of water too. You only need to water about two times a month,...
COLORADO STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Secrets of the Cliff House!

New to podcasts? Here's how to listen. The future of the Cliff House restaurant space is in limbo, but it remains a destination, after the Cliff House Museum moved into the gift shop and set up an exhibit showing the history of entertainment on San Francisco's northwest corner. On this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eyewitness News

Mount Southington putting bow on upgrades ahead of ski season

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Attention powder hounds, Mount Southington is gearing up for the ski season. The ski area has been busy in the offseason, hosting weddings and making a lot of upgrades. They still have a lot of work to do so another two weeks of mild temps would...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Lift#Ode#American#Mountain Division#Bridger Bowl#Kt
CBS Boston

Ski Resorts Forced To Address Climate Change With More Snow-Making, Green Technology

DOVER, Vt. (CBS) — It probably comes as no surprise that winter businesses have to adapt to the changing season, none more so than ski resorts. According to Climate Central, winters in Massachusetts are changing at a faster rate than other seasons. In fact, winter is warming about three times faster than summer. “Since the onset of skiing as an industry, weather has been a challenge here. With climate change though, that challenge has become even greater,” Adam White told WBZ-TV. White is the senior communication manager of the Northeast for Vail Resorts, the owner and operator of Mount Snow in Dover,...
DOVER, MA
Freeskier Magazine

An Ode to Angel: Celebrating the career of one of skiing’s greatest

There are those who are shaped by the sport of skiing and then there are those who completely change the industry by just being a part of it. Angel Collinson is, without a doubt, one of those special few who left her mark on the sport. An undefeatable force on skis, Angel will go down in ski history not only for the many accolades and accomplishments she has gathered throughout her professional freeskiing career—two-time Freeskiing World Tour champion in 2010 and 2011, ESPN Top 50 Females in Action Sports in 2014 and the first woman to ever win Best Line at the Powder Video Awards in 2016, just to name a few—but also for her genuinely positive and kind nature.
SPORTS
Hypebae

Bodega's FW21 Drop 2 Is an Ode to Nostalgia

Celebrating the blissful time of childhood, Bodega releases its second Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Drawing inspiration from our gleeful playground days, the brand’s second FW21 drop features essentials that allow you to move as freely as you once did in your youth. The range is comprised of three branded T-shirts in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Sports
imdb.com

The Colour Room review – Clarice Cliff story paints a bright and breezy picture

Phoebe Dynevor dazzles as the factory girl who became a celebrated ceramic artist in this rather too feelgood period drama. Clarice Cliff was the working-class girl who left school at 13 destined for a life of menial work in the Staffordshire potteries; instead she rose to become a celebrated ceramicist. Her journey from the factory floor is told in this entertaining feelgood period drama, a bright and upbeat film that perhaps comes over as just a bit strenuously cheerful in places. The director is Claire McCarthy and there is a lovely performance by Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne the debutante in Bridgerton), who brings a breezy mischief and stubborn defiance to Clarice, who we meet in her early 20s working as a “paintress” – hand-painting patterns on to the pottery.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Spend the Holidays in a Colorado House That’s Built into a Cliff

Look at what it'd be like to spend the holidays in a house in Colorado that's built into a cliff that has petroglyphs nearby. The holidays are here and you could celebrate them in a completely different way in a new place in Colorado. The Cliff House is located in historic McElmo Canyon and is built into the cliff wall of a private red rock canyon.
COLORADO STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly A Foot Of Snow Could Hit Western New York For Thanksgiving

It’s that time of year, where Western New York becomes covered with a blanket of snow, but you would hope it’s not this much at once, especially during the holidays. If you are someone who likes to procrastinate on gathering the necessities for Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to plan ahead and start shopping for that turkey now. I doubt you would want to shovel a foot of snow out of your driveway just to grab the cranberry sauce you forgot.
BUFFALO, NY
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesotans, Stop Refrigerating These 10 Foods

There are some foods that we all stick in the refrigerator, and probably shouldn't. Granted, some of these things are just a personal preference. But some of these foods are actually better if they are left out of the fridge. When I was growing up, my parents always kept the...
MotorBiscuit

Use a Potato to Prevent Ice From Forming on Your Car’s Windshield

The winter mornings are here, with temperatures dropping below freezing. And unless you keep your car in a garage, chances are you find ice on the windshields in the morning. Scraping it off can be a hassle, and having your car buried in snow makes the interior colder when you get in. But all those woes can be prevented with a regular potato.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy