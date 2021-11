Should the team continue to struggle, who gets moved by the Montreal Canadiens will be an interesting topic of discussion as the season rolls along. The Habs are not having a good year and certainly aren’t living up to expectations after falling just short in the Stanley Cup Final last year to the Tampa Bay Lightning. As the team goes through potential management changes over the summer and has to reevaluate what went wrong, it’s logical to assume some of the current faces of the roster won’t be back.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO