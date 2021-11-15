BSR REIT Announces Inclusion in the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index

As ETFs have grown in prominence to become staples in institutional portfolios over the last two decades, asset managers have sought value opportunities during the long bull market while aiming to maintain liquidity, lower costs and navigate exposure to volatility. Small-cap US equities have long provided the backbone for this approach, offering wide choices in risk and growth mixes to investors. These exposures can be especially key during dynamic market conditions, which frequently see small innovative companies become influential powers in their sectors due to rapidly evolving technologies, consumer buying habits, and business-to-business preferences.
Comments / 0