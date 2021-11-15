Browns' Johnny Stanton: Active for Week 10

Peoples-Jones (groin) is listed as active and expected to start in Sunday's game against the Bengals. With Odell Beckham inactive and slated to be waived by the Browns this coming week, Peoples-Jones is in line to see an expanded role Sunday alongside Jarvis Landry, provided he avoids any in-game injury setbacks. Also in the team's Week 9 wideout mix are are Rashard Higgins and Anthony Schwartz, but as long as he can stay on the field, Peoples-Jones - who has logged 13 catches on 15 targets for 228 yards and two TDs through his first six contests - has an opportunity to emerge as weekly fantasy consideration, given that steady snaps could be on tap for him, with Beckham no longer a part of the offense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO