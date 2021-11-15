ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Johnny Stanton: Active for Week 10

Stanton had one carry for zero yards in Sunday's 45-7 loss to New England. Stanton was elevated to the active...

CBS Sports

Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Active and expected to start

Peoples-Jones (groin) is listed as active and expected to start in Sunday's game against the Bengals. With Odell Beckham inactive and slated to be waived by the Browns this coming week, Peoples-Jones is in line to see an expanded role Sunday alongside Jarvis Landry, provided he avoids any in-game injury setbacks. Also in the team's Week 9 wideout mix are are Rashard Higgins and Anthony Schwartz, but as long as he can stay on the field, Peoples-Jones - who has logged 13 catches on 15 targets for 228 yards and two TDs through his first six contests - has an opportunity to emerge as weekly fantasy consideration, given that steady snaps could be on tap for him, with Beckham no longer a part of the offense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Sheldon Day: Signs to active roster

Day signed with the active roster from the Browns' practice squad Tuesday. Day was a fourth-round selection by the Jaguars in 2016 and has since spent time with San Francisco, Indianapolis and now Cleveland, since leaving Jacksonville, Day has made two previous appearances on the active roster in 2021, totaling 55 defensive snaps and seven tackles (two solo).
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' JoJo Natson: Joins active roster

Natson has been elevated to the Browns' active roster, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Natson has spent the season on Cleveland's practice squad and will now get to suit up for the first time. He slots in as the No. 6 wideout, so his most likely area of contribution figures to be on special teams.
NFL
newsnet5

Cleveland Browns move 2 to active roster, sign 3 to practice squad

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made some changes to their roster on Tuesday. The Browns signed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley and defensive tackle Sheldon Day to their active roster from the practice squad. Bradley played in three games with the Browns last season and recorded five receptions for 60 yards.
NFL
CBS Boston

Rhamondre Stevenson Active For Patriots Vs. Browns; Jonnu Smith Inactive

BOSTON (CBS) — Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t practice all week due to a concussion suffered last Sunday in Carolina. The rookie running back, however, is ready to play Sunday vs. the Browns. Stevenson is active for New England on Sunday, and figures to be the team’s lead running back with Damien Harris sidelined with a concussion. Stevenson also suffered a concussion in last weekend’s win over the Carolina Panthers, but cleared protocol Sunday morning. Stevenson has rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown to go with seven receptions for 97 yards in his five games this season. The backfield Sunday should consist of...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Browns Week 10 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots look to keep rolling this weekend, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium for a mid-season clash. Both teams sit at 5-4 and are battling for a Wild Card spot at the moment, a spot that the Patriots currently own thanks to their 4-1 record against AFC teams. A win this weekend would further solidify either team as a postseason contender, while making life a lot more difficult for the losing side. Will the Patriots keep their win streak going? Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s Patriots-Browns tilt playing...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns Grades: Browns need to repeat the 10th Week

The Cleveland Browns were ill-prepared in the Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots, resulting in a 45-7 beat down. First and foremost, give the Patriots all the credit. Hats off to them. The Cleveland Browns played one of the worst games of the season when they traveled to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns activate RB John Kelly from COVID-19 list

Fresh off a 45-17 beatdown at the hands of the New England Patriots and having lost four of their last six contests , the Cleveland Browns are desperate for a win. They're not sure yet of the status of top rusher Nick Chubb — who was still on the COVID-19/reserve list as of late Thursday morning — but they'll be getting back at least one of their trio of running backs from the list.
NFL
numberfire.com

Nick Chubb (COVID) activated for Browns

The Cleveland Browns activated running back Nick Chubb from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Chubb is ready to return for Week 11 against the Detroit Lions after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Browns also activated Demetric Felton. Chubb is expected to resume workhorse responsibilities in the backfield, especially with Kareem Hunt (calf) still on injured reserve. D'Ernest Johnson will likely play a reduced version of Hunt's role, but he could see additional volume if the game gets out of hand. The Browns are currently 11.5-point favorites over the Lions.
NFL

