Dominic West will be joined in The Crown by his son Senan, who has been cast as Prince William.The Affair star will feature in the fifth season of Netflix’s royal drama as Prince Charles, taking over the role from Josh O’Connor.Now, Variety reports that Dominic’s 13-year-old son will be playing his child on-screen, having been cast as Prince William following a “nationwide search”.Senan is said to be playing a slightly older version of the royal and heir to the throne in the final episodes of the series, in what will be his on-screen debut. He auditioned for the show...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO