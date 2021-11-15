Kai Havertz Makes Germany Statement Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Leicester City

Kai Havertz's latest performance for Germany against Armenia is only good news for Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old netted for his country in their 4-1 win over Armenia on Sunday night as they made it nine wins from 10 matches in their World Cup qualification group.

Havertz opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, after initially hitting the post in the fifth minute, guiding home a Jonas Hofmann cross into the back of the net.

The forward has been leading the Chelsea attack in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner who have been out in recent weeks with injury.

Whether either of the pair will be available for the trip to the King Power remains to be seen as they stepped up their recovery during the international break.

But Havertz's goalscoring performance for his country only bodes well for Thomas Tuchel and the Blues as they head back for domestic duty.

Chelsea will also be boosted by the hopeful return of Mason Mount after he missed England duty following dental surgery.

A disappointing 1-1 draw against Burnley prior to the November international break will be wanted to be quickly put behind the Blues as they look to continue their title challenge at the top of the table.

