Ringo Starr To Teach MasterClass

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingo Starr will be teaching a MasterClass. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the Beatles member will teach a drumming and...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Ringo Starr
Classic Rock 96.1

Hear Unearthed Song Featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr

A previously unheard 1968 song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been released, with all proceeds reportedly going to charity. You can listen to "Radhe Shaam" below. The track was rediscovered by a friend of writer and producer Suresh Joshi during quarantine. "Radhe Shaam" dates back to his soundtrack...
wmmr.com

Previously Unheard Song Ft. George Harrison & Ringo Starr Released

A previously unheard song recorded in 1968 featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has finally been released. Titled “Radhe Shaam,” the track features Harrison and Starr on guitar and drums, respectively. As for how the two Beatles ended up on the track, BBC News reports the song was written and produced by Suresh Joshi, who was a friend of Harrison’s that ended up introducing the guitarist to Ravi Shankar.
wvli927.com

Lost ‘White Album’-Era George Harrison & Ringo Starr Track Discovered

A previously unknown 1968 recording featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been discovered. The Guardian reported the tune, titled, “Radhe Shaam,” was written and produced by journalist Suresh Joshi, and was recorded during the summer of '68 at London's Trident Studios when the “Fab Four” were working on “Hey Jude.” The track features Hindi-language vocals by singer Aashish Khan.
#Masterclass#Beatles
loudersound.com

Listen to a long-lost psychedelic pop epic featuring Ringo Starr and George Harrison

A long-lost psychedelic pop recording featuring The Beatles' George Harrison and Ringo Starr has been unearthed in an attic in Birmingham, UK. The song, Radhe Shaam, was originally recorded in 1968 at Trident Studios in London, where Harrison and Starr were working on The Beatles' classic Hey Jude. Broadcaster and journalist Suresh Joshi was also at Trident, working on the soundtrack to a documentary, and the two Beatles offered to play on the song.
udiscovermusic.com

‘Goodnight Vienna’: Ringo Starr And Famous Friends Strike Gold

’In all the appreciation of the immediate post-Beatles careers of John, Paul and George, it’s too easy to overlook the huge success that Ringo Starr enjoyed in the first few years after the group’s demise. The years between 1971 and 1975 brought him seven US Top 10 singles, two of them No.1s, and a platinum-selling US No.2 album. On November 15, 1974, he kept his run of success going with the release of Goodnight Vienna.
1029thebuzz.com

Teaser For New The Beatles Documentary Released

A documentary on The Beatles, titled The Beatles: Get Back, created by Peter Jackson will be coming out just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. A short teaser of the film has surfaced online and features appearances from Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon. The three-part documentary is slated...
Den of Geek

That Time Ringo Starr Played Frank Zappa in 200 Motels

With Peter Jackson’s re-cut of The Beatles: Get Back coming at the end of November, we are reminded the Beatles were cinematic stars as well as musical artists. Beyond the group’s films, John Lennon played Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s How I Won the War, and Ringo Starr acted in quite a few films. His choices were far more in keeping with the underground and independent air of the time. Starr starred with Peter Sellars in the anti-capitalist satire The Magic Christian, as the villain in the Spaghetti Western Blindman, and the voyeuristic Mexican gardener Emmanuel in the sex farce Candy. But his most counterculture and independent nod was as Frank Zappa in the film 200 Motels (1971). A special edition of its soundtrack, Frank Zappa 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, is coming out on Dec. 17.
1029thebuzz.com

Graham Nash Prepping Double Live Album, Two New Studio Sets

Graham Nash remains one of the hardest working men in rock. Nash, who published his latest photo book, A Life In Focus, yesterday (November 16th), spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock and revealed he's got a total of three new albums in the works. Nash explained, “A couple years ago, I...
1029thebuzz.com

Flashback: John Lennon Releases Final Album ‘Double Fantasy’

It was 41 years ago today (November 17th, 1980), that John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their comeback album Double Fantasy. The collection marked Lennon's first release since his self-imposed five-year retirement from the music business in 1975, during which time he had become a self-described “house husband” in Manhattan raising the couple's son Sean, while Yoko managed the couple's finances.
1029thebuzz.com

Extended Beatles Clan Gathers For London ‘Get Back’ Premiere

The extended Beatles clan was in attendance on November 16th in London for the UK premiere of director Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire. The 100-minute edit of the six-hour mini-series brought out Paul McCartney and daughter Mary; George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd; the “Quiet Beatle's” son Dhani Harrison; Ringo Starr's two sons Zak and Jason Starkey — who brought his two sons; Giles Martin, son of the group's late-producer George Martin — who is now behind the boards for all the “Fab Four” archival releases.
1029thebuzz.com

Pete Townshend Prepping ‘Who’s Next’ Box Set For 2022

Pete Townshend is hard at work on the delayed 50th anniversary Who's Next box set. Townshend took to Instagram to spotlight his new studio space and reveal he had been up for three straight nights sifting through Who's Next and Lifehouse demos. No release date has been set for the collection, which will be released in 2022 — hopefully in time for the album's 51st anniversary.
1029thebuzz.com

Brian Wilson Goes It Alone ‘At His Piano’

Beach Boys' genius Brian Wilson remains busier than ever with the release today (November 19th) of his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics. Also opening today in select theaters is the new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Brian Wilson admitted that...
