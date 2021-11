(CelebrityAccess) — Metalcore icons Killswitch Engage announced a return to the road with rescheduled North American dates for their Atonement tour. “The long wait is finally over. We worked very hard to carefully piece this tour back together properly. After the tour was shut down two days in when it started in 2020, we are bringing it back! We are honored and stoked to have August Burns Red and Howard Jones and the boys in Light the Torch along to make this an ‘all killer, no filler’ line up,” said Killswitch Engage’s frontman Jesse Leach.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO