What a day for culture! Taylor Swift released her ten-minute version of “All Too Well.” Today could very well be the end of Britney Spears’s conservatorship. And now, we have both the premiere date and a teaser trailer for And Just Like That …, the forthcoming Sex and the City reboot. (It’s a great time to be a nostalgic millennial!!) Without further ado, here is an itty-bitty taste of what’s to come for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. I can’t help but wonder … what in the Peter Pan is on Sarah Jessica Parker’s head? Why is it so small? Why the feather? I suppose I shouldn’t be surprised given the absolutely buck-wild outfits that have come out in some of the promotional photos for the reboot. We’ve already seen pink rubber gloves, a big ol’ baguette, and what appear to be some thigh-high Timberlands. What’s a weird little hat among that chaos?

