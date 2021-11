— I’m going to be honest here, this game is likely to be dominated by discussions around Alex Caruso’s free agency, the he said/he said nature of negotiations and, ultimately, the (pretty fairly logical) conclusion that the Lakers cheaped out by not coming closer to the Bulls offer in order to retain AC. I certainly have my feelings about this too — mostly that the Lakers should have spent the money and not doing so signifies either them not being willing to go deeper into the luxury tax to retain a player who helps you win or them not valuing what Alex does enough to adjust what they thought he was actually worth.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO