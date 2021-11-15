On Writing

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blcklst.com

How to Decide Which Story to Write

Are you trying to figure out which of one or more stories to write next?. Perhaps you’ve put your producer hat on and considered each story’s relative merits in terms of concept, genre, marketability, casting, international appeal, and so forth. Or you’re the type of writer who says, “Screw that, I’m just gonna write whatever the hell I want to write,” which is absolutely fine. In either case, however, you have several stories staring you in the face, each crying out, “Write me! Write me!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ktswblog.net

How to Approach Journaling and Writing Ideas

Many people swear by journaling and claim it to be great as a means for better understanding and processing your emotions. Perhaps it is simply writing your thoughts on paper that helps you take a step back and understand them rather than fixate on them. Additionally, for those who feel they have no one to turn to, getting out the thoughts they hold can be crucial to feeling less isolated.
MENTAL HEALTH
theasburycollegian.com

The vitality of creative writing

This past summer, I made a short stop at my old community college’s parking lot H. This isn’t the first time that I’ve done this ritualistic practice in the past three years. I sit in my car and desperately wait for a dark gray Toyota Camry with a Delaware license plate to pull up, accompanied by a familiar and comforting “I’m not going to make it through Psychology today, Madi” glance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Screenwriting 101: John Milius

“I had a wonderful teacher, Irwin Blacker, and he was feared by everyone at the school because he took a very interesting position. He gave you the screenplay form, which I hated so much, and if you made one mistake on the form, you flunked the class. His attitude was that the least you can learn is the form. ‘I can’t grade you on the content. I can’t tell you whether this is a better story for you to write than that, you know? And I can’t teach you how to write the content, but I can certainly demand that you do it in the proper form.’ He never talked about character arcs or anything like that; he simply talked about telling a good yarn, telling a good story. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do. Be as radical and as outrageous as you can be. Take any kind of approach you want to take. Feel free to flash back, feel free to flash forward, feel free to flash back in the middle of a flashback. Feel free to use narration, all the tools are there for you to use.’”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Books & Literature
Entertainment
blcklst.com

How To Read A Screenplay (Part 5): Metamorphosis

There are multiple layers to any story. The more you dig, the deeper your understanding. I can’t remember exactly how this subject came up on the blog, but it did, and when I asked whether people would like to explore how to read and analyze a screenplay, the response was quite positive. So here we are with yet another Go Into The Story series on screenwriting.
ENTERTAINMENT
theintelligencer.com

Robin Writes: Cartoon crush

From the first time, Popeye strode across the boards of a black and white pier, his blimpy forearms and clenched fists gyrating in piston motion, I was hooked. Popeye was a balding man. Short as a shot of whiskey and explosive as a belch. A corncob pipe hung between his lips; he chomped it tight like a grudge.
TV SERIES
blcklst.com

Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

A series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into The Story?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopMatters

They Might Be Giants Write the ‘BOOK’

When last we heard from They Might Be Giants, they were wrapping up 2018 by releasing their second and third records of that year. My Murdered Remains collected all of the songs left on the cutting room floor from their major release of the year, I Like Fun. The Escape Team was a brief collaborative album where the band worked with artist David Cowles to create songs for characters from his comic book of the same name. The group did embark on the first tour leg of 2020’s 30th-anniversary celebration of their biggest album, Flood, but the bulk of the dates were pushed due to COVID. Now those shows are scheduled for spring 2022 and will also serve as the tour for the new album, BOOK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
baylorlariat.com

You can write for the The Lariat too

There’s a reason The Baylor Lariat’s slogan is “news for the students by the students.” We are here for the students — to share the stories of our campus, give a voice to voiceless students and inform our community of what is happening around them. But we cannot be “news by the students” without you.
JOBS
newmanu.edu

A little wine, reading and writing

In part two of his contributing article, Newman alumnus James R. Macias ’81, shares about his wine connoisseur adventures, reading and writing in the world of retirement. To date, my wife Deb and I have embarked on a handful of driving vacations primarily to visit family but also touring national parks and other scenic locations in the Western half of the country.
WICHITA, KS
Crescent-News

Take a moment to write a service member

Service members can feel extreme loneliness on deployment, particularly during the holiday season. When everyone else is gathering with friends and family for revelry, soldiers remain on duty doing their jobs. A letter from a citizen of a thankful nation can brighten their day. Share your heart this holiday season. Get the kids involved for a great lesson in civics and empathy.
MILITARY
Literary Hub

The Best American Travel Writing

Every fall for the last 22 years has seen the arrival of The Best American Travel Writing, part of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s series of anthologies that include, among others, The Best American Essays and The Best American Short Stories. The inaugural edition in 2000 was inexplicably late—coming a good decade after the close of travel writing’s heyday—but nevertheless welcome in a genre that, unlike food writing, never had a widely recognized prize. Being included in The Best American Travel Writing was worth half a dozen Lowell Thomas awards. Plus, it gave your story a second life between covers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
phillyfunguide.com

Autumn Writing Getaway

Fall into this mid-autumn retreat to harvest some new writing. Draw inspiration from meaningful craft discussions, imaginative exercises and supportive sharing. Whether you write poetry, fiction, nonfiction or memoir, you will enjoy a day working with words in our warm and nurturing community. Write with us in person in Galloway,...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The Social Success in Writing

After writing your first book and publishing it, you may begin to wonder, “Where are my sales?” Well, if this is true, then there may be a reason you aren’t seeing the results that you want. Though distributors and retailers will assist you by getting your book to consumers, they won’t necessarily advertise your work for free. Therefore, it is important to get connected to your audience.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Babel” (2006)

You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Beaches” (1988)

Screenplay by Mary Agnes Donoghue, novel by Iris Rainer. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES

