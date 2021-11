This year, the 59th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards will be held digitally. Artists will enjoy their celebrations from Monday (November 8) through Wednesday across all ASCAP social media platforms. And one of those award winners is the keen-eyed Kentucky-born songwriter Carly Pearce, whose hit single, “Next Girl,” earned the artist an award this year for country music’s most-performed song. Pearce, who co-wrote the tune with Josh Osborne, who himself is receiving the award for ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year, says the recognition (which is now her third ASCAP award) is validation for her choice to follow music, follow writing, move to Tennessee and pour all she has into the craft.

