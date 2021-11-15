ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congo’s top court says it cannot try former PM for failed agro project

Cover picture for the articleKINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s highest court on Monday ruled it was not competent to try former Prime Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon over the alleged misappropriation of $200 million in government funds meant for an agriculture project. A lawyer for Matata, who denies any wrongdoing, said he...

U.S. Secretary of State talks security, democracy in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday and discussed domestic and regional security, and West Africa's democratic backsliding, including Nigeria's handling of anti-police brutality protests last year. Blinken's trip to Nigeria came days after a leaked report said the Nigerian...
New clashes rock Sudan as internet returns after deadly day

Street clashes again shook Khartoum as internet services returned to Sudan on Thursday, a day after 15 protesters were killed in the bloodiest violence since the country's October 25 coup. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken led a chorus of international condemnation over the crackdown and demanded that Sudan's people be allowed to "assemble peacefully and express their views". The demonstrations on Wednesday were organised despite a near-total shutdown of internet services and the disruption of telephone lines. Police on Thursday fired tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters and tore down makeshift barricades before dozens of demonstrators returned to rebuild them only to face more tear gas.
Blinken vows to avoid opaque, coercive Africa infrastructure deals

ABUJA (Reuters) – The U.S. will do things differently in helping Africa build its infrastructure needs, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a policy speech on Friday, adding that too often, international infrastructure deals were opaque and coercive. Africa, which needs billions of dollars a year to develop roads,...
Brazil’s top court rules that companies can require employee vaccination

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court on Friday suspended a government order that prevented companies from requiring employees to provide proof that they have been vaccinate against COVID-19 and stopped dismissals of those not immunized. Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic, has criticized vaccine passports required in other...
France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) – France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of the EU...
Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
Migrants held at sea for weeks accuse Malta of rights breach

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Some 32 migrants who were held for weeks at sea on tourism boats chartered by the Maltese government during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic have filed a constitutional complaint in a Maltese court claiming their human rights were violated. The case, which had its first procedural hearing Thursday, was […]
Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
Eastern Congo lawmakers sound alarm over 144 violent civilian deaths this month

KINSHASA (Reuters) – At least 144 civilians have been killed in eastern Congo this month, lawmakers from the conflict-hit provinces said on Wednesday, refusing to back extending a state of siege https://www.reuters.com/article/congo-security-idAFL8N2MO00E they said was failing its mission to end decades of instability. Despite the lawmakers’ objections, parliament on Wednesday...
Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
Polisario chief announces 'escalation' in W.Sahara

The head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front, said on Friday it had decided to step up military operations, a year after a ceasefire with Morocco collapsed. "The Sahrawi people has made up its mind and taken the sovereign decision to escalate its just war of liberation with all legitimate means, first and foremost the armed struggle," until it takes full control of the territory, Brahim Ghali, 72, told Polisario leaders, according to the Sahrawi press agency SPS. Tensions over the region have heightened after Algeria, the Polisario's main backer, in early November accused its regional rival Morocco of killing three Algerians on a highway through the desert territory. Algeria in August had already cut diplomatic relations with its neighbour, citing various "hostile actions", allegations Morocco denies.
