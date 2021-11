The Coaches Poll top 25 experienced a shakeup as a pair of undefeated top-10 teams suffered their first losses of the season. While no teams inside of the top five lost on Saturday, close matchups and the new College Football Playoff rankings influenced the field. Alabama and Cincinnati swapped spots for No. 2 after the Bearcats needed a a pair of goal-line stands and a fumble to eke past Tulsa. However, the Crimson Tide found themselves in a battle as well and narrowly edged LSU 20-14. Oklahoma remained at No. 4 in the rankings after an open week while Ohio State rounded out the top five.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO