TerraPay, MTN Uganda aid real-time international money transfers

India-based ecommerce platform Flipkart has announced it will acquire online pharmacy startup SastaSundar to enter the healthcare segment in India. Flipkart said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SastaSundar, but did not disclose the size of the deal. Eight-year-old SastaSundar was last valued at USD 125 million in a financing round in 2019. The Kolkata-headquartered startup, which works with over 490 pharmacies, raised USD 48.2 million across several financial rounds prior to the current deal, according to research company Tracxn.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO