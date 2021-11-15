ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TerraPay, MTN Uganda aid real-time international money transfers

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetherlands-based digital payments infrastructure TerraPay has partnered with telecoms company MTN Uganda to facilitate international cross-border remittances and money transfers. TerraPay...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Paga partners LISNR on payments authentication across Africa

Nigeria-based payments company Paga has teamed up with proximity verification company LISNR to enable contactless ultrasonic authentication as it expands its merchant solution. The collaboration between Paga and LISNR is LISNR’s first partnership within the fintech space in Africa. LISNR’s ultrasonic proximity verification solution will be enabled across Paga’s ecosystem...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Boku extends its M1ST Payment Network into Thailand

US-based mobile payments network Boku has announced the expansion of its M1ST into Thailand, with the addition of two mobile wallets, TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay. TrueMoney and Rabbit LINE Pay join the M1ST Payments Network, which includes 330+ payment methods in 90 countries, reaching 5.7 billion payment accounts. Combined, the M1ST Payments Network reaches over 30 million consumer accounts in Thailand.
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Adobe partners with Mastercard for digital payout solutions

US-based software company Adobe and payment processor Mastercard have partnered to create a new service that allows people to send and receive money in real-time, locally and cross-border. With the help of the new e-signature powered by Adobe Sign, the new solution from Mastercard Send enables an end-to-end digital document...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Indonesian fintech OVO introduces fixed-income product

Indonesia-based digital wallet OVO has partnered with financial marketplaces Bahana TCW Investment and Bareksa to introduce its first fixed-income product. This is the latest addition to OVO’s digital financial products offered via its platform with a minimum buy-in of USD 0.70, as part of the digital wallet company’s investment unit.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn Uganda#Terrapay#Digital
thepaypers.com

Flipkart to acquire online pharmacy marketplace

India-based ecommerce platform Flipkart has announced it will acquire online pharmacy startup SastaSundar to enter the healthcare segment in India. Flipkart said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SastaSundar, but did not disclose the size of the deal. Eight-year-old SastaSundar was last valued at USD 125 million in a financing round in 2019. The Kolkata-headquartered startup, which works with over 490 pharmacies, raised USD 48.2 million across several financial rounds prior to the current deal, according to research company Tracxn.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Network International and NPCI International sign MoU

UAE-based fintech Network International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India-based NPCI International to discuss the acceptance of Unified Payments Interface in the UAE. The proposed collaboration will benefit Indian travellers visiting the UAE by allowing them to make payments seamlessly through UPI-based mobile applications leveraging Network’s payment...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

The European Payments Initiative appeals for public funding

The European Payments Initiative (EPI), the pan-European payments network backed by 22 banks, has appealed for public money, saying its private backers were not prepared to stump up all the cash needed, reports Reuters. EPI was launched last year and is seeking to get more banks and other players in...
ECONOMY
pymnts

FinTech Euronet Worldwide Debuts Real-Time International Payments Platform Dandelion

Euronet Worldwide, a global FinTech solutions and payments provider, has rolled out a cross-border payment platform to boost business integration, according to a press release. Called Dandelion, the product offers real-time connectivity to local payment rails in 162 countries. It also provides transparency, a customizable application programming interface (API), integrated...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Africa
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
thepaypers.com

Brexit changes to take effect for payment transfers between UK and EU

The Financial Conduct Authority has reminded UK payment service providers to prepare for changes to the law affecting cross-border payments due to Brexit. The EU’s Funds Transfer Regulation requires certain information on the payer and payee to accompany electronic payments. Sometimes known as the ‘travel rule’, its purpose is to help identify and combat money laundering, terrorist financing and breaches of financial sanctions.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Zaggle partners with EarlySalary to provide instant lending solutions

Fintech company Zaggle has partnered with personal loan and salary advance platform EarlySalary to offer affordable credit to more than 4,500 corporates catering to over five million users. With this association, Zaggle will expand its product line and offer affordable and instant lending solutions to its existing clientele. Additionally, this...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Pomelo Pay raises USD 10 million

UK-based digital payments company Pomelo Pay has announced that it has raised USD 10 million in Series A round led by UK-based investment firm Inference Partners to fuel its growth. The investment will allow the company to expand its presence across global markets including Europe and Asia, starting with plans...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

National payment switch to launch in Nepal

Nepal central bank has given approval to Nepal Clearing House to operate the national payment switch. The payment gateway will integrate multiple banks, digital payment vendors such as interbank payment system (IPS), ConnectIPS, quick response (QR) code and other digital ecosystem players into one system enabling them to transfer funds.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

TrueLayer launches guide on Open Banking in Australia

Fintech player TrueLayer has published its guide on Open Banking in Australia. The guide covers how Open Banking works, how it is regulated, the benefits of Open Banking for consumers, the timeline for Open Banking in Australia, the difference between a Data Holder (DH) and an Accredited Data Recipient (ADR) and the role of intermediaries.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

NPCI International teams up with PPRO

NPCI International Payments (NIPL) and PPRO have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand and empower international growth of India’s digital payments ecosystem. The agreement aims at expanding RuPay card and UPI acceptance across PPRO’s global clients such as payment service providers (PSPs) and global merchant acquirers. This partnership will drive NIPL’s expansion into foreign markets and will add India to PPRO’s Local Payment Method (LPM) coverage map.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Wise partners ebankIT for fast cross-border transfers

Portugal-based ebankIT a banking software company, has partnered with global technology company Wise (formerly TransferWise). The partnership would help banks and financial institutions with international money transfers. Wise Platform will be available on the ebankIT Platform marketplace, which is used by banks and financial institutions to build their digital banking services. This means ebankIT's clients can use Wise Platform's international money transfer service, without needing to integrate it separately themselves.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Pine Labs and Standard Chartered Malaysia to offer BNPL solution

India-based commerce platform Pine Labs has announced its partnership with Standard Chartered Malaysia. The Bank’s customers in Malaysia now have the option to avail 0% instalment options on credit cards at offline point-of-sale locations established by Pine Labs. The 25,000 merchant outlets in Malaysia that run on Pine Labs POS terminals will be equipped to process these instalment purchases or what are popularly known as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Worldline to offer full-service cross-border solution suite in India

France-based payment service provider Worldline has delivered a new cross-border solution designed for international online businesses who want to expand in India. By introducing a suite of payment methods to global and cross-border merchants that cater to the needs and preferences of Indian consumers, Worldline will enable businesses to gain access digital commerce markets. The solution suite enables clients to:
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Netcompany partners with Aiia to deliver Open Banking payments in Denmark

Denmark-based IT services company Netcompany has teamed up with open banking company Aiia to bring open banking payments to the Danish people. Netcompany is launching ‘mit.dk’, a new platform to streamline digital communication between the Danish people and public and private sector companies. The new digital post solution will also make it possible for more than five million Danish citizens to pay bills and invoices directly through the platform powered by Aiia’s Open Banking infrastructure.
BUSINESS
pymnts

TerraPay-MTN Uganda Partnership to Offer “Digital Mobility”

The Dutch payments infrastructure company TerraPay has joined forces with MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited to power speedy transfers to beneficiaries in places like China and India. “Since 2020, TerraPay has been offering inbound remittances to MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited's mobile wallets,” the companies said in a news release...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy