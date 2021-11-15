acrevis Bank launches Debit Mastercard

Amerant Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, has launched Amerant Preferred, a service that provides qualifying customers with a dedicated Relationship Manager whose proactive approach provides them opportunities for growth. With Preferred, Amerant Bank customers would have access to a vast range of financial services needs, including banking, investments, trust and loans. Financial planning, estate planning and a bundle of other banking services are also offered at discounted fees or no charge at all. The Amerant Preferred relationship is a process that starts with learning about each individual: career trajectories, investment philosophies, educational goals for children, and upcoming or ongoing eldercare among many other variables. “Personal banking without deep understanding is a hollow promise,” said Leslie Bavaro, Domestic Wealth Management Manager at Amerant Bank. “With Preferred, we can build personal, collaborative and mutually respectful relationships with customers to create a plan that works best for each client.” Benefits of being an Amerant Preferred member include: • Use any ATM anywhere in the world without a fee. • Benefit from a 0.25% discount on Home Equity Line of Credit, Personal Loan or Personal Lines of Credit*. • No Annual Maintenance Fee for Investment Accounts*. • Relationship Rewards: we reward your relationship with us with up to $500 a year*. *Important Legal Disclosures and Information can be found at amerantbank.com/Preferred.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO