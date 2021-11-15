ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

acrevis Bank launches Debit Mastercard

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitzerland-based acrevis Bank has launched a Debit Mastercard to offer customers a new means of payment for everyday use. The Debit Mastercard, which replaces the Maestro card and covers all its functions, also offers new options for paying...

Warply launches open banking green footprint service

Warply launches Green Premium, an ESG service that calculates the green footprint of consumers and rewards them according to the footprint. The Green Premium Scoring service provided through the Warply Engage AI platform can calculate a consumer's carbon footprint using open banking data, through an artificial intelligence system that categorises its transactions into low, medium, and high carbon footprint. The calculation takes into account more than 150 data sources and sustainability databases, which give a specific score to each consumer choice.
NewDay launches regulated instant access credit account, Newpay

NewDay, one of the UK consumer credit providers, has launched Newpay, a regulated instant access credit account, according to IBS Intelligence. Newpay is an instant access digital credit account designed to help consumers spread the cost of more extensive online baskets and purchases. Newpay fully integrates into the retailer’s checkout...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Card#Hotels#Mobile Payment#Acrevis Bank#The Debit Mastercard#Debit Mastercards#Apple Pay
Nets to provide payments processing for Nordhealth

Nordhealth, a provider of cloud-based Practice Management Software for veterinarians and therapists, has signed an agreement with Nets to provide in-clinic and online payments processing and card tokenisation services. The ‘plug-and-play’ technology from Nets means Nordhealth customers will be free to choose their preferred payment providers, with the partnership supporting...
X5 Group launches financial services

X5 Group, a food retailer, has announced the pilot launch of financial services under the X5 Bank brand. The first stage will involvedigital cards that combine the functionality of Pyaterochka and Perekrestok loyalty cards with banking services such as payments, money transfers, and rouble-denominated cash back, among others. The digital...
VTB introduces QR code transfers

VTB Online has introduced the option of free money transfers using a personal QR code. To use the new service, the client needs to generate a QR code at VTB Online in one of two ways. Users can either select ‘Show QR’ from the menu on the application icon or go to the card or account from the main screen, press the ‘Refresh’ button and select ‘By QR code’. After that, users can share the QR code with clients of VTB, or other Russian banks, without transfer fees.
ClearSale, Punchmark to protect ecommerce jewellery retailers

Brazil-based fraud protection company ClearSale has teamed up with US-based IT solution company Punchmark to support online jewellery retailers increase sales and eliminate fraud. In 2019, online jewellery purchases only accounted for USD 41 billion of USD 229 billion in global sales. With increasing comfort in purchasing luxury items online,...
Adobe partners Bolt for commerce sites checkout optimisation

US-based digital marketing solutions company Adobe has tapped fintech startup Bolt to add one-click checkouts for retailers that use Adobe’s ecommerce software tools. Under the deal, Adobe's customers can integrate Bolt's one-click feature into their checkout screens. Bolt has a network of about 10 million shoppers, and if it has seen a shopper before, it can fill in their payment details, an otherwise burdensome step when many shoppers abandon their cart.
Indonesian fintech OVO introduces fixed-income product

Indonesia-based digital wallet OVO has partnered with financial marketplaces Bahana TCW Investment and Bareksa to introduce its first fixed-income product. This is the latest addition to OVO’s digital financial products offered via its platform with a minimum buy-in of USD 0.70, as part of the digital wallet company’s investment unit.
Belvo launches Recurring Expenses, a new data enrichment solution

Open Banking API platform Belvo has developed Recurring expenses, a new data enrichment solution that allows financial innovators to automatically identify consumers’ recurrent expenses for subscription services. The solution provides an instant picture of users’ monthly recurring expenses with a particular focus on subscriptions. One can use Belvo API to...
Bitstamp partners LHV Bank

Bitstamp has announced it will become the main liquidity provider for LHV Bank, which starts offering cryptocurrency trading to its customers. Bitstamp is partnering with the bank to help deliver on its priority of bringing certainty and stability to crypto investors and the crypto market, which intersects with LHV’s mission to increase access to financial services and capital. LHV will today cryptocurrency trading, having allowed customers to invest in cryptocurrency related ETF-s via certain investment accounts since 2018.
ComplyAdvantage launches AML guide for digital banks

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company for financial crime detection, has launched its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide For Digital Banks. The guide provides firms – including neo and challenger banks – offering digital-first services with an understanding of the regulatory challenges they may face, how to structure an AML program and real-world examples of success stories from digital-first banks.
Amerant Bank Launches Amerant Preferred

Amerant Bank, one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, has launched Amerant Preferred, a service that provides qualifying customers with a dedicated Relationship Manager whose proactive approach provides them opportunities for growth. With Preferred, Amerant Bank customers would have access to a vast range of financial services needs, including banking, investments, trust and loans. Financial planning, estate planning and a bundle of other banking services are also offered at discounted fees or no charge at all. The Amerant Preferred relationship is a process that starts with learning about each individual: career trajectories, investment philosophies, educational goals for children, and upcoming or ongoing eldercare among many other variables. “Personal banking without deep understanding is a hollow promise,” said Leslie Bavaro, Domestic Wealth Management Manager at Amerant Bank. “With Preferred, we can build personal, collaborative and mutually respectful relationships with customers to create a plan that works best for each client.” Benefits of being an Amerant Preferred member include: • Use any ATM anywhere in the world without a fee. • Benefit from a 0.25% discount on Home Equity Line of Credit, Personal Loan or Personal Lines of Credit*. • No Annual Maintenance Fee for Investment Accounts*. • Relationship Rewards: we reward your relationship with us with up to $500 a year*. *Important Legal Disclosures and Information can be found at amerantbank.com/Preferred.
Mercury Mastercard to be available for digital wallets

Mercury Financial has announced that its Mercury Mastercard will be available for digital wallets, increasing accessibility to payment platforms for underrepresented communities. Mercury Financial cardholders will have access to digital wallet and tokenization capabilities to make in-store, in-app and online payments at participating merchants from their Apple, Google or Samsung...
CoinSmart launches its trading app

CoinSmart has announced the official launch of its new mobile trading app for iOS and Android devices. The mobile app streamlines the onboarding, digital asset buying, selling and trading process, while providing customers access to many of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. To coincide with the app’s official...
Zaggle partners with EarlySalary to provide instant lending solutions

Fintech company Zaggle has partnered with personal loan and salary advance platform EarlySalary to offer affordable credit to more than 4,500 corporates catering to over five million users. With this association, Zaggle will expand its product line and offer affordable and instant lending solutions to its existing clientele. Additionally, this...
Fraugster partners with IXOPAY for improved secure payments

Austrian-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY has partnered with AI fraud prevention Fraugster to provide merchants with fraud prevention and compliance solutions. The partnership will enhance the already fraud prevention solutions, while BNPL providers will have access to device intelligence to address their complex fraud cases. Similarly, iGaming companies and marketplaces will go live faster benefitting from fraud protection via no-code integration.
Genome Releases Debit Cards For Businesses

Genome (UAB Maneuver), a Lithuania-based financial startup, starts issuing physical debit cards for business owners in beta version. They are licensed by Visa since Genome is its principal member. Such license gave an opportunity to start issuing not just debit, but also virtual cards that can be ordered on Genome website. The cards are now available for business wallet owners.
