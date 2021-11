“Failure of execution starts with me." That is what Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call Monday with reporters. These are words that actually struck me with great surprise. Accountability hasn't been much of Shanahan's forte. It was the right thing for him to do. He cannot shield himself with his players. It is on the head coach to take responsibility for the errors of the team. You are either coaching it or allowing it as the head man.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO