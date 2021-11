US-based billing and subscription platform Chargify has announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace, syncing data in real-time between Chargify and HubSpot. The Chargify and HubSpot integration provides SaaS companies with a seamless workflow that sets marketing, sales, and customer success teams up for augmentation. Using data synced to HubSpot from the Chargify App, users have flexible selling functionality to view, create, activate, modify, and manage recurring subscriptions. Existing historical data will sync right away after set-up is completed and incoming updates will then sync new billing data in real-time.

