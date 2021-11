Are the key remaining obstacles to a boom in addressable TV advertising technological?. Not according to several senior executives at leading ad-tech platforms. Asked to summarize the technical challenges during a recent Go Addressable webinar, Jamie Power, chief data officer and COO of ATV at Cadent, said: “I actually don’t think there are any technical challenges now. But I think there are business challenges. What we really need to do is work together. We all seem to recognize the value, and the right technology exists — we just need to put the pipes together. We have to put it all together to make sure that we’re managing the experience for the viewer. Tech can solve that problem if we’re willing to work together.”

