The Alcove Restaurant in downtown Mount Vernon traces its roots to an ice cream and candy store a century ago. "In 1904, Mr. Fred Surlas immigrated to the United States from Greece when he was 19 years old," the Alcove says on its website. "His first job was in Pittsburgh, where he worked as a pinboy in a bowling alley. He was soon convinced that there must be an easier way to make a living. He eventually moved to Youngstown, Ohio, where he met Peter J. Francis, a candy and ice cream maker who was to be his partner in establishing Candyland in Mount Vernon."

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO