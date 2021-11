The number of bitcoins sitting on exchanges has declined by 23,000 coins in just three days, even though the asset’s price has been on a downfall. Despite the recent correction in which bitcoin lost roughly 20% of its value in a week, on-chain data suggests that the liquidity crisis could be increasing. In just three days, exchanges have seen more than 23,000 coins taken off, worth more than $1.3 billion.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO