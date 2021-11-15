10 cocktails to leave your guests wanting more

Calling all lemon lovers. "Punch and parties are synonymous. It requires some preparation, but never overexertion," says Shae Minnillo, a bartender at Manolito in New Orleans, of his creation. "This recipe is intended to be enjoyed by party guests while allowing the host to prep the hard parts in advance and then coast through the rest so they can enjoy themselves, too." This Whiskey Lemon Punch recipe is strong enough to fuel a party but balanced enough to drink with dinner.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO