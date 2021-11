The Football Association has targeted an average attendance of 6,000 for the Women’s Super League by 2024 in a new strategy for the women’s professional game launched on Tuesday.The FA says the aspiration overall is to build the “best women’s leagues in the world”, with the WSL and Championship “the most competitive, watched, attended and followed”.The three-year strategy - which has been led by the WSL and Championship board in conjunction with clubs and other key stakeholders - states the main objectives being to “produce and attract world-class talent”, “maximise and engage audiences” and “grow commercial revenue and financial sustainability”.As...

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO