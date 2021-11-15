ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP Tour Finals 2021: How to watch online and on TV

By Karl Matchett
 4 days ago

The end of the 2021 tennis season is close and the last championship on the calendar is the ATP Finals , taking place this week.

Featuring the top eight men’s singles and doubles partners from across the entire campaign, it’s a reward for those who have shown consistency and quality and picked up big wins along the way.

Singles players earn a minimum of $173,000 (£129,000) for playing in the three round-robin group matches, with the prize money then increasing with victories and each round progressed - the winner claiming a cheque for just over $1m (£815,000).

Roger Federer holds the record for the most all-time victories in the ATP Finals, with six, while the past five years have seen five different first-time winners triumph, including Andy Murray in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s event.

When and where are the ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals run for a week from 14 November through to 21 November in Turin, Italy.

How can I watch it?

The ATP Finals will be broadcast in the UK by Amazon Prime Video, so members can watch either via a device app or the desktop website, as well as streamed through Amazon’s TV app where compatible. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. In the US, the Finals will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Who is involved?

In the singles, the defending champion is Daniil Medvedev, with his big challenger being the five-time winner of the ATP Finals Novak Djokovic. Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud are also involved, while Jannik Sinner has replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini. Brit Cameron Norrie is the second alternate if required.

Odds to win singles

Djokovic 11/8

Medvedev 11/4

Zverev 11/2

Tsitsipas 17/2

Rublev 13/1

Ruud 20/1

Hurkacz 25/1

Sinner 30/1

IN THIS ARTICLE
