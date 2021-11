Baker Mayfield thrives without Odell Beckham Jr. in Browns’ victory. The Browns were able to defeat the Bengals on Sunday, thanks in part to Baker Mayfield and his arm. It was the first game Cleveland played after cutting Odell Beckham Jr. The Browns were able to post 40+ points for the first time all season and did so behind big days from Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb. Mayfield had meniscal numbers compared to Joe Burrow, but that was due to Mayfield only having 10 plays in the first three drives. The score at the end of that third drive was already 24-7.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO