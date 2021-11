The Edmonton Oilers skate into Detroit brimming with confidence. They are 9-1 to start a season for the first time in franchise history after overcoming 4-1 and 5-4 deficits against the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers four days ago. They lead the NHL in goals per game at 4.40, sit 13th in goals against per game at 2.80, have the league’s top-two scorers, the NHL’s best power play and the 6th best penalty kill. They’ve had a great start.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO