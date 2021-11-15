ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians flock to Croatia in search of EU COVID shot

Cover picture for the articleZAGREB (Reuters) – Already a favourite with summer holidaymakers, Croatia is now seeing a surge in visitors from Russia seeking COVID-19 shots. The number of flights from Russia has increased in recent weeks and it’s not unusual to hear Russian spoken at vaccination centres in the capital Zagreb. Foreigners, like locals,...

