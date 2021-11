Chris Martin’s band, Coldplay, were between albums and, in the front man’s words, he had “nothing to do for a week”. He phoned one of his label-mates, the R&B star Jamelia, to see if she fancied collaborating on a song. The 23-year-old Birmingham-born singer was staggered. “I’ve always been a fan of his but never did I imagine he was a fan of mine,” she said. Jamelia Davis had been signed to EMI’s Parlophone at the age of 15 and the singer, who abandoned schoolgirl thoughts of a career in psychology to write and record her own material, was now being feted as the British Beyonce. In marketing terms, it was a gamble: Coldplay’s and Jamelia’s audiences hardly overlap.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO