PHILADELPHIA - The Temple fencing team is set for its second collegiate competition of the season, with the Owls heading to State College, Pa. for the Penn State Open. The Owls opened their slate with the Temple Open two weeks ago and had a solid performance. Zoe Turner had the Owls' best finish of the day, taking second in sabre. Epee's Cindy Long had the second-best finish for the team, with the freshman earning an eighth-place finish in her Cherry and White debut. Two other Owls finished in the top-15, as freshmen Eva Ventura (sabre) finished in 12th while Anna Novoseltseva (foil) finished in 13th.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO