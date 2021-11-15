ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Divine Feminine: A Review of Ruschwoman’s Inaugural Exhibition

By Annette LePique
newcity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand Ruschwoman’s inaugural exhibition, “Speculative Magenta Hauntology,” let us first consider how an art viewer’s engagement, their modes and methods of artistic consumption, the avenues of their appreciation, their desires, are molded through and by the strictures of the capitalist market. The art that commonly enters the public sphere of...

art.newcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Getty Acquires 16th-Century Painting Never Seen by Public

Jacopo Bassano’s The Miracle of the Quails, 1554, has been rarely seen by scholars and never by the public. The J. Paul Getty Museum has acquired a monumental 16th-century painting by Venetian artist Jacopo Bassano, The Miracle of the Quails, among the artist’s most ambitious works and has never been seen by the public.
MUSEUMS
Brown Daily Herald

RISD Faculty Exhibition review: varied, emotive, innovative

Walking onto the second floor of the Rhode Island School of Design Museum’s Chace Center, the arrangement of artwork seems disjointed at first: a tall column of glass with earthy tones erect on one side of the gallery, a guitar pierced by honeycomb standing on the other. There are huge oil canvases, clean wooden pieces of furniture and bits of text framed upon the walls, even a deer miniature merged with a monarch butterfly.
MUSEUMS
nmu.edu

Schneider's Work Featured in Exhibition

Jason Schneider, an assistant professor in the woodworking and furniture design program at Northern Michigan University, is exhibiting some of his sculptural work at Bay College's Besse Gallery through Dec. 3. He is also giving an artist talk and demonstration at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. According to his artist...
MARQUETTE, MI
ARTnews

MCA Chicago Hires New Museum Triennial Curator Jamillah James

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has filled its two top curatorial positions, both of which have been open for several months. René Morales will now be the institutions chief curator, and Jamillah James will be its senior curator. They will begin in their roles early next year. James is among the most closely watched curators working today. With Margot Norton, she co-organized the 2021 New Museum Triennial, which runs until January 23. She is currently senior curator the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, where she has worked since 2016. Among her influential exhibitions there were ones dedicated to Nayland...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
newcity.com

Quirky, Diverse Views of the Land Within: A Review of Lay of the Land at O’Connor Art Gallery

An image of “Sunset Drive” by Nina Rizzo promotes the current show at O’Connor Art Gallery, and that’s what pulled me to the gallery, on the fourth floor of Lewis Hall at Dominican University. The oil painting is a mystical vision, and it was worth the trip to River Forest to see the texture and color exactly as the artist had brushed it out. You stare into the big orange circle and for a moment this crazy world all makes sense. Rizzo’s other pieces in the show are less visionary. Perhaps the artist is more excited about graphic design than higher states of consciousness.
RIVER FOREST, IL
newcity.com

A Snapshot of Chicago: Buddy Features Art and Objects From Over 200 Local Artists

On the first floor of the Chicago Cultural Center is one of the largest and most representational exhibitions of artists who are making work in our city right now. Buddy is a uniquely curated gallery and shop, operated in collaboration with Public Media Institute and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Buddy features over 200 Chicagoland artists, makers and small creative businesses, making it a living archive and “a snapshot of Chicago,” according to director Stella Brown.
CHICAGO, IL
newjerseyhills.com

Stirling artist exhibits digital work in NYC

LONG HILL TWP. – Digital art has passed the threshold into a new era of creation, access and, yes, cryptocurrency. Stirling artist Trish Gianakis has joined this art movement, taking part in the Mask Ephemera Exhibition during the 2021 NFT.NYC Conference. The exhibition was showcased from Nov. 1-4 in the Edison Ballroom and Palladium Center in Times Square, New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newcity.com

Visualize the Spirit of Your Home: A Conversation with Kimberly Oliva About Alma, Art and Interiors

Bringing contemporary art, antique furniture and modern design under one roof, Alma, Art and Interiors, a collaboration between Kimberly Oliva of Oliva Gallery and Gosia Korsakowski of Architectural Anarchy, reimagines the gallery space to reflect the spirit of the home. Moving away from a traditional gallery setup, the exhibition features staged mixed media vignettes in an effort to “rescue the works from seeming isolated and spiritless,” as they put it. “An interior without art is like a place without a soul,” says Korsakowski, explaining: “We want to create the feeling of people who live there.” In conversation with Newcity, Oliva discusses the newly opened multidisciplinary exhibition that crosses media and time periods (antique furniture, vintage lighting, modern ceramics, contemporary painting, fiber artists, photography, sculpture, wood work, metal work, and more), and why visualizing the spirit of one’s home is of utmost importance—especially now.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Darger
Person
Marx
Person
Jacques Derrida
ARTnews

Gagosian Launches New Imprint for Artist-Writer Collaborations with Novelist Emma Cline

What if artists got to respond to writers the way writers often get to respond to artists? This was question Emma Cline, the award-winning author of The Girls (2016) and Daddy (2020), brought to Larry Gagosian when she pitched creating a new imprint under his namesake gallery’s existing publishing house. The imprint, Picture Books, will see artists create a work in response to a text they’ve been paired with. To launch the imprint, Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation (2018), has offered up her new novel, My New Novel (2021), to inspire a work by artist Issy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
williamsrecord.com

Theatre dept.’s Yerma explores femininity, reproduction, gender

A tragic exploration of reproduction and the societal pressures of heterosexual relationships is reviving the theatre department’s in-person productions. Yerma, which premieres Nov. 11 and runs until Nov. 14, will be the first in-person theatre department show since 2020. Yerma, written by poet-playwright Federico García Lorca in 1934, tells the...
ENTERTAINMENT
blooloop.com

Comic-Con Museum unveils inaugural exhibits ahead of soft opening

San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum has unveiled its inaugural exhibits ahead of the soft opening in Balboa Park’s Federal Building on November 26. The Comic-Con Museum is soft opening to the public on November 26. Located in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park, the museum will offer six interactive exhibits. Special programming,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#The Divine Feminine#Divine
The Guardian

Fabergé’s trinkets, Frida Kahlo’s third eye and David Shrigley’s balls – the week in art

Painting, conceptual critiques and robust satire influenced by Hogarth all help make Himid one of the crucial artists of our time. Tate Modern, London, 25 November to 3 July. The surreal commentator on modern life invites you to bring your old tennis balls to swap for new ones in an installation he claims is a celebration of trade - but there’s bound to be a darker side.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Dürer’s Journeys: Travels of a Renaissance Artist review – Is the classic blockbuster exhibition in its death throes?

Albrecht Dürer rivals Michelangelo for belligerent megalomania, Leonardo for quasi-scientific curiosity and Raphael for near super-human powers of observation. Yet he never quite gets his due as one of the great Renaissance men. And that’s largely because he was German. Beside our clichéd, but still pervasive idea of the Renaissance as an intrinsically Italian phenomenon, bound up with life-enhancing Mediterranean sunlight and posh holidays in Tuscany, the so-called Northern Renaissance, exemplified by Dürer, tends to feel dour, dark and super-serious.
VISUAL ART
CultureMap Austin

Texas billionaire's Impressionist art trove fetches astounding $332 million at auction

Impressionist masterworks from late Dallas oil tycoon Edwin L. Cox valued at $200 million sold for a whopping $332 million through a Christie's auction on November 11. "The Cox Collection: The Story of Impressionism" helped power Christie's to its second-highest total for an auction ever notched in a single evening — $751.9 million, which also included an evening sale of 20th century art — notes Artnet.
TEXAS STATE
Curbed

Everything We Know About the Immense, Messy Macklowe Art Auction

During the 57 years of their marriage, the real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda amassed a massive and massively valuable collection of blue-chip 20th- and 21st-century art — including Rothko, Twombly, Warhol, Richter, Marden, Giacometti, de Kooning, Pollock, Picasso, Johns, and many more. And not just a single Warhol or Twombly — in many cases, multiple works per artist, “each one marking a distinct and critical moment in the respective careers,” according to Sotheby’s, which is auctioning off the couple’s collection in the aftermath of their ugly divorce. The house lays out estimates in excess of $600 million, the highest ever placed on a collection at auction. (The David Rockefeller collection, sold at Christie’s in 2018, pulled in $832 million against an estimate of $500 million.) The sale is scheduled in two sessions: one tonight, one next spring. As a former vice-chairman of Sotheby’s once said about the collection in the New York Times, “The art world will be fighting over it.”
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy