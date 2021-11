(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Dustin Levi Grout, 31, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense Causing Bodily Injury. Grout was taken to the Union County Jail where he was released after seeing the magistrate.

Creston Police also arrested Nicki Renee Jones, 39, on Saturday at Walmart. Jones was charged with Trespass-Refuse to Vacate 1st Offense. Jones was cited and released.