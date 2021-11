With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten has three primetime contenders for the College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan. The problem is, only one can emerge from the East division and make the Big Ten title game, thus giving them the best opportunity to get to the playoff. However, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said a two-loss Big Ten team could very well get in the final four.

