Newsstand: Michigan football odds released for game at Maryland

Michigan football survived a thriller on Saturday against Penn State, but the work continues. Next up for the Wolverines is a showdown with the Maryland Terrapins and Vegas weighed in on the matchup on Sunday.

According to the opening line released by Circa Sports, Michigan opened as an 15-point favorite on the road this weekend. The over/under for total points scored was set at 61.5 before being bet down to 55.5.

Michigan is 8-1 against Maryland all-time and holds a five-game win streak over the Terrapins since Jim Harbaugh arrived. Maryland’s lone win against Michigan in the series came in 2014 in the first matchup as Big Ten opponents.

The other matchup Michigan football will keep a close eye on is between Ohio State and Michigan State in Columbus. The Buckeyes opened as an 18.5 point favorite over the Spartans. The winner will be in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten East in the final week of the year.

Saturday’s game from College Park kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast via Big Ten Network.

“I went up to Cade and told him, ‘You’re born for this. Just know that.’ The rest of the guys were locked in. You knew Hassan (Haskins) was. Good play by Erick All, who was coming off a high-ankle sprain. We finally got that play called and in a perfect situation. Just really happy for everybody.” Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on a postgame In The Trenches podcast

