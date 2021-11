* The Kentucky Football Team returns to Kroger Field for the final time in 2021 on Saturday when New Mexico State comes to Lexington for Senior Day. Twenty-two seniors will be recoginzed in a special Senior Day ceremony before the game. The Wildcats are looking to extend their non-conference winning streak to 14 games, which is the second-longest active streak in the country. A win also would make four straight Senior Day victories for one of the most accomplished classes in school history. Kickoff is set for 12 PM and the game can be seen on the SEC Network and heard LIVE on 98.9 FM WSIP, as part of the UK Sports Netw.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO