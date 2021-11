COVID-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital are up again this week and are now at levels they haven't seen since late December of 2020. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me this week on WJON. He says CentraCare has 120 positive COVID-19 cases with 100 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. The other 20 people are scattered throughout CentraCare hospitals in Willmar, Paynesville, Sauk Centre and Monticello. Morris says St. Cloud Hospital has 27 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 25 of those on ventilators.

