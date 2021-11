Life presents countless challenges, yet one Penn State alumnus is constantly seeking out his own. For Dan Berlin, changing the world is as simple as changing your running shoes. We recently sat down with Berlin, a Penn State alumnus tackling a wide variety of epic pursuits with extreme athleticism and nonexistent fear. From climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in two and a half days to running the Grand Canyon “rim to rim” and back, Berlin is achieving unbelievable feats that challenge the perception of limitation and create a boundless world for every person brave enough to pursue the impossible.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO