Bucknell was picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason poll, but the Bison put those prognosticators to shame by contending for the regular-season title all year and then winning the Patriot League Tournament as the fourth seed. Bucknell did not allow a goal in three tournament wins over Lehigh, Navy and Boston University, and now the Bison are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time. Bucknell's first-round opponent is a Rutgers side that is ranked fifth nationally and is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Scarlet Knights ran the table in Big Ten regular-season play but saw their 13-match winning streak end with a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament final.

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO