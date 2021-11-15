ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Caroline Chambers on Substack and Alternative Forms of Publishing

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Gagosian Launches New Imprint for Artist-Writer Collaborations with Novelist Emma Cline

What if artists got to respond to writers the way writers often get to respond to artists? This was question Emma Cline, the award-winning author of The Girls (2016) and Daddy (2020), brought to Larry Gagosian when she pitched creating a new imprint under his namesake gallery’s existing publishing house. The imprint, Picture Books, will see artists create a work in response to a text they’ve been paired with. To launch the imprint, Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation (2018), has offered up her new novel, My New Novel (2021), to inspire a work by artist Issy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Book of Hope by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams, Read by the Authors

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Douglas Abrams’s resonant voice sounds peaceful and strong as he interviews the 87-year-old naturalist in this invitation to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Wonder of Collaboration: Finding a New Spark of Creativity with Liana Finck

I reached out to Liana Finck during the early, dark days of the pandemic in April 2020. My fiancé, Claire, insisted that I do. I had realized that my nonfiction book, Wanting—a book about a social phenomenon called mimetic desire—needed simple illustrations to reinforce its ideas. I’m such a visual thinker that I knew I would benefit from someone who could help me “see” the ideas in new ways. And I was betting that my readers would benefit from it, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Keen
Literary Hub

William Deresiewicz on David Graeber’s Alternative Anthropologies

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by William Deresiewicz to discuss David Wengrow and the late David Graeber’s alternative...
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Kamal Al-Solaylee on Why We Go Back to Where We Come From

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Kamal Al-Solaylee, the author of Return: Why We Go Back to Where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keen On
Literary Hub

17 new books to keep your cozy reading season going strong.

It’s that time of year when we all just want to put on a chunky sweater, curl up on the couch, and pretend like we’re in a Nora Ephron movie, right? Here are 17 books coming out this week to help you achieve your autumn dreams. Head on over to your local indie bookstore, and see if Billy Crystal is creepily peeping at you from behind the Personal Growth section.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Kevin Birmingham on How Dostoevsky Came to Write Crime and Punishment

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Kevin Birmingham, the author of The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

D. A. Powell on the Energy Transfer of Poetry

Hosted by Paul Holdengräber, The Quarantine Tapes chronicles shifting paradigms in the age of social distancing. Each day, Paul calls a guest for a brief discussion about how they are experiencing the global pandemic. *. Paul Holdengräber is joined by poet D.A. Powell on Episode 219 of The Quarantine Tapes....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
themtnear.com

Publishers Pick

Welcome to Publishers Pick. Each week, I wander through businesses, music events, school events, meetings and more. Each week, I pick up business cards from local folks. Some of those business cards are in this paper. Want your business card included? Find me at the events I attend or submit through our website at www.themtnear.com.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Literary Hub

How Jennifer L. Holm’s Finnish Ancestors Inspired Her Book About Mars

Each week on NewberyTart, Jennie and Marcy, two book-loving mamas (and a librarian and a bookseller, respectively), read and drink their way through the entire catalogue of Newbery books, and interview authors and illustrators along the way. In this episode, Marcy and Jennie talk to Jennifer L. Holm, Newbery Award-winning...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Mike DeCapite on the Verbal Authenticity of Good Dialogue

Mike DeCapite is the guest. His new book, Jacket Weather, is out now from Soft Skull. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Mike DeCapite: Have you ever spent all morning working on something, trying to say something right on the page, and then you leave the house and you talk to somebody and you just get it like that. You just put it into words very easily without even thinking about it. You express it in the most forceful way that it can be expressed simply through speech, right? I mean, the words come naturally to us when we’re speaking. So that’s something that I’m always concerned with. I want this to be intimate, and I want it to be like someone speaking. It doesn’t have to be in the rhythm of my speech; it just has to be with the emotional force of speech. Which is something that I read about when I was writing this book of journals that I told you about. I was very careful because I was writing about people who were my friends, and these are people who are seeing what I’m writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wired

Substack Is Now a Playground for the Deplatformed

The hyped newsletter platform, founded in 2017 and touted as an alternative way forward for the perpetually struggling ad-driven media industry, has positioned itself as the anti-Facebook—a place where quality and thoughtfulness triumph over engagement algorithms. But some of its most feted writers are considered by many to push harmful content. Such successes raise an awkward question for the new media darling: If Substack is the future, what future is it even creating?
INTERNET
Film Threat

Alternate Ground

Oddly, the IMDb page for the mystery-drama Alternate Ground does not list any screenwriters, and the plot synopsis is a rather massive spoiler. As such, avoid the page at all costs unless knowing the end to writer/director Daniel Groom’s feature-length debut without seeing it appeals to you. So with that warning out of the way, let’s dive into the uneven but engaging picture.
MOVIES
Pantagraph

THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Waiting for the great leap forward

Dean Stockwell, one of my favorite actors, died last week at the age of 85. As much as I could use this as an opportunity to write about his roles in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, “Dune”, or “Banzai Runner” (one of my all-time favorite movie posters), we all know it’s about time I talked about the classic time travel TV series “Quantum Leap.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy