Caroline Chambers on Substack and Alternative Forms of Publishing

Mike DeCapite is the guest. His new book, Jacket Weather, is out now from Soft Skull. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Mike DeCapite: Have you ever spent all morning working on something, trying to say something right on the page, and then you leave the house and you talk to somebody and you just get it like that. You just put it into words very easily without even thinking about it. You express it in the most forceful way that it can be expressed simply through speech, right? I mean, the words come naturally to us when we’re speaking. So that’s something that I’m always concerned with. I want this to be intimate, and I want it to be like someone speaking. It doesn’t have to be in the rhythm of my speech; it just has to be with the emotional force of speech. Which is something that I read about when I was writing this book of journals that I told you about. I was very careful because I was writing about people who were my friends, and these are people who are seeing what I’m writing.

