Twitch star Ludwig recently discovered fellow streamer Amouranth's secret to success and it was a mind-blowing revelation. Amouranth is a well-known streamer, who rose to prominence after making some intense ASMR videos, being banned for said content, and pushing the limits of sexually suggestive content on Twitch. Amouranth makes over $1 million a month between her many ventures, but some people have probably wondered how she hasn't become bored yet. Unlike streamers who play games, Amouranth spends hours making various noises on ASMR streams, which some fans think would be mind-numbingly tedious after a few hours.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO