All New York City hotel owners want for Christmas is a few more guests, but early indicators suggest the holiday season might mean more coal than candy. CBRE predicts that citywide hotel occupancy should reach about 56 percent in the fourth quarter, a slight improvement from the third quarter but not the huge comeback hoteliers hoped for, The Wall Street Journal reported. In 2019, New York hotels saw an average occupancy rate of around 86 percent, New York Business Journal reported.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO