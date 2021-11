FreightWaves released the Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) spot rates last week. The newly published spot rates represent an assessment of the prior day’s average buy rate (rate that brokers are paying to carriers for capacity). The data is derived from sourcing spot rates from more than a dozen 3PLs and freight brokerages. To enhance accuracy, an algorithm developed by FreightWaves data scientists places greater weight on the most recent loads and loads with origins and destinations in closer proximity to a user’s requested origin-destination pairs. The resulting data tool is the new Market Dashboard application, which provides average all-in spot rates for more than 650,000 unique dry van lanes and over 300,000 unique reefer lanes that are updated every morning. No single data contributor accounts for more than 25% of the contributing loads in each lane.

