As Greenway looked to close out Proctor in the Section 7AA final Saturday in Hermantown, senior Bri Miller was looking for a set from junior Lexi Hammer. Hammer gave Miller exactly what she was looking for and the pair combined to finish off a 3-1 (15-25, 28-26, 25-23, 26-24) win over the Rails to advance to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO