Harmony resident Cindy Ofstedal addressed the city council at their November 9 meeting to ask them to consider the condition of the gymnasium at the Community Center. She is a member of an exercise group that meets there and the group has noticed that the gym could use new paint, deep cleaning, and some updating for the stage. If the council is going to tackle the project, they will need to start thinking about where the funds will come from, when it will be started, and who will do the work. Mayor Steve Donney thanked Ofstedal for bringing it to their attention. “At one point, it would be nice to get it done,” he commented, adding that it had been a number of years since any work had been completed in the gym.

HARMONY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO