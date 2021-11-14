ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Emotional Moment Takes Place After AEW Full Gear Wraps Up

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe champ is here. There are a lot of things that can change the wrestling landscape and a new World Champion is one of the most important. It can represent a new era for a wrestling promotion, especially if it has been a long time coming. That was the case this...

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
Big E.'s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
Wrestling Legend Reveals Serious Health Troubles Caused By Alcohol Abuse

It could be worse. One of the more surprising wrestling stories of the year was the announcement that AEW’s Jon Moxley would be entering rehab for alcohol issues. The story came out of nowhere but was a good example of someone realizing that they had a problem and getting the help that they needed. It’s not the easiest story to hear, and now we are hearing something similar.
Kenny Omega
Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE Tried To Bring In A Former Impact Wrestling Champion

It’s not for everyone. While it might not be the most popular at times, there is no denying that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The promotion is still the end goal for a lot of wrestlers, with several of them working as hard as they can to make it to the big leagues. That is not the case for everyone though, and that was the case with a fairly prominent name from outside the company.
Eddie Kingston a Bigger Star in Defeat and More AEW Full Gear 2021 Hot Takes

All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view is in the rearview mirror, and in its wake, it left many a fan happy following "Hangman" Adam Page's world title triumph over Kenny Omega in the night's main event. Saturday's card was stellar from top to bottom. One match on the bill was...
AEW Has A New Top Villain After Dynamite Turn

Change of plans. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler, but at times it is clear that something needs to be changed. That can be done in a variety of ways, but one of the easiest is by turning them either good or bad. These changes can be out of nowhere or over time, and both kinds can be very effective. We saw one of the former this week and it worked pretty well.
WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
New Participant Set For Men's Survivor Series Match

He’s up next. The Survivor Series has always been a tricky show to present as there are so many people involved in the show’s namesake matches. That does not leave you a lot of options for the rest of the show, but it can get even more confusing if changes have to be made. That was the case this year, and now we seem to have the official, final lineup for everything.
WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
VIDEO: WWE Stars Want Changes To Survivor Series Format

She might be on to something. We are on the way to Survivor Series and this time around will be similar to the previous years. This year’s show will be focused on the idea of a battle for brand supremacy between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, which might not be lighting the world on fire at the moment. It turns out that one prominent WWE star is not exactly thrilled with the idea either.
Talk AEW Podcast #52: AEW Full Gear 2021 Predictions

This week on Talk AEW, we discuss the recent heated exchange between The Mad King Eddie Kingston and The Best in the World CM Punk. We explain why we think Punk came across as the heel and why we want Eddie to beat him at Full Gear. Speaking of Full...
AEW Sets Two Brand New Matches For Full Gear

The card keeps growing. We are less than three days away from AEW’s next pay per view offering with Full Gear, and that should mean that the card is set. For the most part that is true, but like any other show, there is always time to add in something else to the mix. That is what AEW did this wee, as even more matches have been set up for the show on Saturday night.
Possible Spoiler On "Hangman" Adam Page's AEW Full Gear Entrance

It looks like “Hangman” Adam Page will have a special entrance for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear main event against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Reddit user Automatic-Ad2963 posted a photo that shows Page riding a horse through the streets of downtown Minneapolis this week, as seen below. Sneaky Pete’s Bar, seen in the background of the photo, is just a block over from the Target Center, which is the venue for Saturday’s pay-per-view.
Favorites To Win At AEW Full Gear 2021 PPV Revealed

CM Punk (-315) vs. Eddie Kingston (+210) MJF (-155) vs. Darby Allin (+110) The Jurassic Express and Christian Cage (-134) vs. the SuperKliq (+106) Lucha Brothers (-455) vs. FTR (+280) Inner Circle (-230) vs. American Top Team (+160) Britt Baker (-1000) vs. Tay Conti. “Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Kenny...
AEW reportedly pivoted on Full Gear plans for Cody Rhodes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AEW reportedly made an adjustment to the plans for Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event. A report by The Wrestling Observer indicates that the original plan for Rhodes was to be involved in a fatal four-way match with Andrade El Idolo, Pac, and Malaki Black as his opponents. Instead, this week on Dynamite, it was announced that Rhodes would team with Pac against the team of Idolo and Black. The report indicates that the plans changed right after the first angle was shot between all four men.
How Accurate Was the 'Leaked' Version of the AEW Full Gear Card?

AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view takes place later this week and, as of Sunday, eight matches have been confirmed for the show in Minneapolis. But back in mid-October it looked like the majority of the show's lineup had accidentally been leaked by AEW president Tony Khan. For those who don't remember, an Associated Press photographer snapped a photo of Khan standing on the sidelines of a Jacksonville Jaguars game while holding a notebook. Fans quickly noticed that if you zoomed in on the photo you could see a list of matches under the title Full Gear. Khan quickly denied that his notes were accurate, but let's take a closer look and see if he stuck with the matches he wound up writing down.
More On New AEW Signing, Bad News For Ring Of Honor

I guess that’s really it. With so many things changing in the wrestling world as of late, it is easy to have trouble keeping track of all of them. Wrestlers are moving from one promotion to another all over the place and there is nothing to suggest that it will be slowing down anytime soon. That was the case again this weekend and now we know a bit more about everything.
Top AEW Star Dealing With An Injury Heading Into Full Gear?

The SuperKliq (The Young Bucks and Adam Cole) against Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a Falls Count Anywhere match has been booked for AEW Full Gear this Saturday. It appears that Nick Jackson could be dealing with an injury heading into the match as on today’s episode of...
