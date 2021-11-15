ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK support for Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – PM’s spokesman

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and will back it in the face of Russian hostility, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Monday...

