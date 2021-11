No one should be fooled that Sunday’s municipal and provincial elections in Venezuela signal a return to democracy for the impoverished South American country. While some opposition politicians will be on the ballot, others have been arrested by the regime of Nicolas Maduro. Most of the country’s powerful institutions, from the courts to the banks, are under the control of his loyalists. And in recent years, the state has used food rations and other benefits to coerce the political allegiance of its citizens.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO