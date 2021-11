Milwaukee Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably playing the best that he has in his career. It’s crazy to think that Giannis is playing better than ever considering he’s a two-time MVP winner, world champion, Finals MVP, and also has a Defensive Player of the Year. It’s obvious that Giannis is either the best or the second-best player in the world right now. The only other player who’s comparable to Giannis right now is Kevin Durant. There can be a comparison with Stephen Curry, but what Giannis brings on both ends of the court puts him over both Durant and Curry.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO