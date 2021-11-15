First look: Arkansas at Alabama odds and lines

The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC) are on the road for a tilt with the No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) Saturday in Week 12. Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Arkansas vs. Alabama odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Razorbacks picked up a 16-13 victory in overtime at the LSU Tigers in Week 11. QB KJ Jefferson was 18-for-25 passing for 142 and 1 touchdown against 0 interceptions while also leading the team in rushing with 41 yards on 15 carries.

Arkansas trailed LSU in first downs (20-13), time of possession (32:40-27:20) and total yards (308-283) but won the turnover battle 3-0.

The Crimson Tide picked up their fourth straight victory with a commanding 59-3 win over the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday. New Mexico State opened the scoring with a field goal a little over 5 minutes into the first quarter, but Alabama scored the first of its 59 unanswered points just 44 seconds later.

Quarterback Bryce Young had 270 passing yards (21-for-23) and 5 touchdowns with 0 interceptions with WR Jameson Williams acting as the primary beneficiary as he recorded 158 yards and 3 scores on 6 catches. RB Brian Robinson Jr. paced the ground game with 99 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

Arkansas at Alabama odds, spread and lines

Money line: Arkansas +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Alabama -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100)

Arkansas +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Alabama -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Arkansas +20.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Alabama -20.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Arkansas +20.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Alabama -20.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 55.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML: Arkansas 7-3 | Alabama 9-1

Arkansas 7-3 | Alabama 9-1 ATS : Arkansas 5-4-1 | Alabama 6-4

: Arkansas 5-4-1 | Alabama 6-4 O/U: Arkansas 6-4 | Alabama 5-5

Arkansas at Alabama head-to-head

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks have met 29 times with the Tide leading the all-time series 21-8. The two sides have met every year since 1992, and prior met only in the 1962 and 1980 Sugar Bowl.

Arkansas hasn’t picked up a win in the series since 2006 and are 4-6 ATS over the last 10 meetings. The O/U has split 5-5 across the last 10 meetings with the Under connecting five times in the last seven games.

