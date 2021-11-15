ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Arkansas at Alabama odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
 5 days ago
The No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC) are on the road for a tilt with the No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 5-1) Saturday in Week 12. Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Arkansas vs. Alabama odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The Razorbacks picked up a 16-13 victory in overtime at the LSU Tigers in Week 11. QB KJ Jefferson was 18-for-25 passing for 142 and 1 touchdown against 0 interceptions while also leading the team in rushing with 41 yards on 15 carries.

Arkansas trailed LSU in first downs (20-13), time of possession (32:40-27:20) and total yards (308-283) but won the turnover battle 3-0.

The Crimson Tide picked up their fourth straight victory with a commanding 59-3 win over the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday. New Mexico State opened the scoring with a field goal a little over 5 minutes into the first quarter, but Alabama scored the first of its 59 unanswered points just 44 seconds later.

Quarterback Bryce Young had 270 passing yards (21-for-23) and 5 touchdowns with 0 interceptions with WR Jameson Williams acting as the primary beneficiary as he recorded 158 yards and 3 scores on 6 catches. RB Brian Robinson Jr. paced the ground game with 99 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

Arkansas at Alabama odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Arkansas +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Alabama -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Arkansas +20.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Alabama -20.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 55.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Arkansas 7-3 | Alabama 9-1
  • ATS: Arkansas 5-4-1 | Alabama 6-4
  • O/U: Arkansas 6-4 | Alabama 5-5

Arkansas at Alabama head-to-head

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks have met 29 times with the Tide leading the all-time series 21-8. The two sides have met every year since 1992, and prior met only in the 1962 and 1980 Sugar Bowl.

Arkansas hasn’t picked up a win in the series since 2006 and are 4-6 ATS over the last 10 meetings. The O/U has split 5-5 across the last 10 meetings with the Under connecting five times in the last seven games.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Ats#American Football#Sec#Bryant Denny Stadium#Afca#The Lsu Tigers#Lsu#The New Mexico State#Quarterback Bryce Young#Wr#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports
