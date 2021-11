BOSTON (CBS) — In a game that was dominated by the New England defense, the Patriots capped a decisive win over the Falcons in appropriate fashion: a pick-six by linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy intercepted backup quarterback Josh Rosen in the final minutes, returning it 35 yards for a defensive touchdown to give the Patriots a 25-0 victory — stretching their winning streak to five games. Nick Folk was 4-for-4 on field goals, successfully hitting kicks from 32 yards, 44 yards, 53 yards and 33 yards out. He did miss the PAT after Van Noy’s touchdown. Mac Jones completed 21 of his 25...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO